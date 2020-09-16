Kentucky man hospitalized after altercation

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One man is in the hospital after an altercation in Pike County, Kentucky.

KSP troopers say they received a call Saturday, Sept. 12 about a shooting at a home on Road Creek in Pike County. Troopers say they arrived at the scene where they found Charles Branham, 32, of Pikeville, unlawfully inside of the home of Billy Hamilton.

Troopers say they found Branham had a gunshot wound after an altercation in which a firearm had discharged.

Branham was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, according to Kentucky State Police.

Detective Tony Tackett is leading the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS