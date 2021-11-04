Kentucky man sentenced for stealing more than 300 guns from employer

BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) – A Kentucky man has been sentenced to almost seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution after admitting he stole more than 300 guns from the pawn shop where he worked.

Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers sentenced 41-year-old Brandon Wayne Parker of Horse Cave on Wednesday to 82 months and ordered him to pay $99,588 in restitution.

Prosecutors said that in a plea agreement, Parker admitted stealing about 335 firearms from Master Pawn in Horse Cave between November 2016 and August 2018.

He also admitted to providing false information on federal firearms purchase forms.