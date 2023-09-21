BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A former Carter County school bus driver on Thursday was sentenced on child pornography charges in Boyd County.

Darrin Rose, of Catlettsburg, was accused of having multiple images and videos depicting child pornography. The Ashland Police Department in June 2022 said they – along with the Catlettsburg Police Department – searched Rose’s home.

Rose’s employment with Carter County Schools was terminated in the summer of 2022.

Rose was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, an official with the Boyd County Circuit Court said.