Kentucky man shot as deputies try to serve warrants

OHIO COUNTY, KY (AP) – Police say a Kentucky man was shot when sheriff’s deputies tried to serve arrest warrants and found him armed with a hammer and knife.

Kentucky State Police say Ohio County sheriff’s deputies went Thursday to serve 29-year-old Patrick Logan Bunch of Hartford, Kentucky, and ordered him to drop the weapons, but he didn’t comply and continued toward the deputies.

Police said Bunch was struck in the hand when Deputy Katie Pate fired her department-issued pistol. Bunch was treated at a hospital and taken to jail. He is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and other charges.

The deputies weren’t injured. Pate was placed on paid leave.