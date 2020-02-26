Kentucky middle school teacher arrested

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Russell Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to Sean Horne, the Superintendent of the Russell Independent Schools.
In a statement released by the superintendent, the school district said that the teacher is no longer employed by the district. The teacher is no longer allowed on district property.
“We take these matters very seriously and the safety of our student continues to be our top priority,” stated the release.
The school was not releasing any more information, including the name of the teacher involved. The incident is currently under investigation by the Flatwoods Police Department.
