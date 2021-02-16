Kentucky National Guard called to assist with power outage rescues

CALETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County residents woke up to ice everywhere Tuesday after a second storm hit.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney says this second storm was worse than the first.

“We were out all night, I was out too with the crews cutting trees trying to get to people, get them here, it’s a bad time right now,” said Chaney.

Chaney has been in and out of the Boyd County Community Center, which is being used as a shelter.

Chaney estimates an additional 700 to 800 trees fell Monday night on state and county roads, cutting off power and making roads impassable for many.

The Kentucky National Guard was called to help rescue people.

Roy Reynolds says he lost power at his home Monday night and woke up feeling immense cold, so he dialed an emergency number and National Guardsmen showed up to take him to the Boyd County Community Center.

“I don’t know how long I could’ve survived when they’re talking about all the trouble they’re having getting power restored where I lives,” said Reynolds.

Angela Madden and her small son were back at the Community Center Tuesday.

Madden says within eight hours of being back home in their trailer near a hollow, large trees started falling around them.

She says the National Guardsmen hiked up a mile to get to her and her son.

“They carried him over downed power lines, they walked underneath…we had to duck to get underneath certain power lines, they walked us around huge trees, and all the while back to their truck more trees were falling,” she said.

Madden says she had to leave her dog and cats home alone again.

As temperatures are expected to keep dropping Wednesday night, Chaney says the Boyd County Community Center will remain open as long as needed.

