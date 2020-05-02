Kentucky National Guard hosts “fly-by” for healthcare workers

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Healthcare workers had their eyes to the sky as two Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 airplanes flew overhead as a special salute to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Kentucky National Guard took part in a nationwide event called “Operation American Resolve” to honor those in the battle against COVID-19. The airplanes started their ascent from the Louisville National Guard Base and proceeded to make flybys over the following areas:

3:14 p.m. – Capital Building, Frankfort, KY

3:20 p.m. – Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Lexington, KY

3:50 p.m. – Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY

4:49 p.m. – South Warren High School, Bowling Green, KY

5:06 p.m. – Owensboro Community and Technical College

5:08 p.m. – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Owensboro, KY

5:27 p.m. – Shawnee Park, Louisville. KY

5:28 p.m. – Downtown Louisville River Flyby for University of Louisville Medical Center

On Friday, May 1, 2020 the Kentucky National Guard sent out two aircrafts to flyby six different areas in Kentucky. Photo Courtesy of the Kentucky Air National Guard.

Employees at the Pikeville Medical Center, after watching the flyby go over their hospital, say that this was the morale boost that they needed. Sharon Stanley, an employee in the physical therapy department of the hospital, says this was quite the experience.

Just to think that they had gone to the effort just to do something that showed appreciation for healthcare workers across the state. It kind of gave you chills for a minute. It was neat. Sharon Stanley

The hospital was forced to furlough a little more than 200 employees earlier in the week due to financial issues caused by the pandemic. Even with the sudden change in staffing, those who are working say they have seen an increase in support in the past few weeks, including that of the Kentucky National Guard.

The Pikeville Medical Center is continuing to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19 along with others in the hospital for different reasons.