Kentucky National Guard members deploying to eastern Africa

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – The Kentucky National Guard says about 150 soldiers are deploying to eastern Africa.
A ceremony Saturday at the Lexington airport honored members of the Somerset-based 149th Infantry Regiment as they entered federal active duty.
The National Guard says the unit will deploy under the command of a task force from the Virginia Army National Guard. They will and provide security around the Horn of Africa.
About 200 other Kentucky National Guard members are preparing for a separate mobilization to southeast Europe in early 2022. They will work with the Virginia National Guard in a NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
