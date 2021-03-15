Kentucky National Guard mission extended in D.C. until May 23

Officer Jason Caspe, right of the United States Capitol Police, and Spc. Caleb Kink, of the 577th Engineer Company, have a discussion and stand guard near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Mar. 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky National Guard is extending their stay in Washington D.C. to support the U.S. Capitol Police and the Washington D.C. National Guard until May 23.

Officials say about 70 volunteer Guardsmen will continue to provide support to the National Capitol Region while Kentucky’s footprint will be reduced from the 150 personnel there now.

Nearly 2,300 National Guard personnel will continue the support the mission. This represents a reduction of nearly 50% of the current support force across the entire National Guard.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved the extended stay request on March 9th.

According to Army Capt. Joshua Whitfield, the officer in charge of Task Force Legion, it was a great opportunity for those who volunteered to go, to not only serve their country but to see the sights in the region as well. “The opportunity to come to DC and serve is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for many,” said Whitfield.

During this extended period, DOD officials will work with the U.S. Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow.

Those who volunteered from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, based out of Richmond, KY, and Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville, will be on their way back to the Bluegrass State.

The 149th MEB Soldiers were charged with overseeing the mission of protecting property and providing a safe environment for those who worked inside the Capitol building and surrounding areas.

The Airmen of the 123rd AW were assisting in the Joint Information Center.

The Kentucky National Guard also has approximately 200 Soldiers and Airmen continuing to provide support to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic across Kentucky, in addition to service members currently deployed overseas in combat operations.