All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Kentucky National Guard sending about 200 soldiers to Kosovo

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AdobeStock)

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – The Kentucky National Guard is sending about 200 soldiers to Kosovo for a year to provide security.

The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry is deploying this week. The guard says units from Barbourville, Middlesboro and Ravenna will make up Task Force Mountain Warrior to provide security operations throughout the region.

The units will be led by Lt. Col. Jason Mendez and Command Sgt. Major Will Long. The guard previously announced that members of the 438th Military Police Company out of Murray will also deploy to Kosovo this week

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS