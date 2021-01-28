Kentucky National Guard to continue D.C. security effort through March 2021

Lt. Col. Jason Penn, 1-149th Infantry Commander, promotes Spc. Dakota Colwell with Alpha Company, 1-149th Infantry at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

FRANKFORT (WOWK)—The Kentucky National Guard will send about 150 soldiers to Washington D.C. next week to help civilian law enforcement secure the nation’s capital through March 2021. D.C. is expecting between 5,000 and 7,000 National Guard troops from across the country.

Volunteers from the Richmond-based 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade have put in charge of the mission and will help protect property and keep citizens safe as they exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest. Nearly 350 service members were previously charged with helping to provide support during the 59th presidential inauguration, but they have since returned home.

According to Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, the Adjutant General of Kentucky, these 150 soldiers will provide similar support.

“Law enforcement in DC has requested additional Guard support into March and we’re willing to do our part,” said Lamberton. “The Soldiers from the 149th MEB will represent Kentucky and work alongside service members from many other states to help where most needed. We’re incredibly proud of their continued efforts.

These soldiers will be provided with the same living conditions as those who provided support during the inauguration, including hotel rooms, hot meals, standardized work shifts and regular work breaks. Command Sgt. Major Benzie Timberlake, the senior enlisted soldier for 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry helped to lead Kentucky’s initial response to the inauguration. He said that the experience in Washington D.C. was a positive one.



“Our Soldiers really enjoyed themselves in Washington for the Inauguration,” said Timberlake. “Our fellow Kentuckians can rest easy knowing that all of our Soldiers were treated with the dignity and respect they deserved. We were not forced to sleep in parking garages, were fed way too much food and all lodged in 5-star hotels. This trip turned from Kentucky service members being there to help ensure the peaceful transfer of power to a true retention event that they will tell their children and grandchildren about. The professionalism and commitment to serve from our Soldiers in this Battalion remains unmatched.”

The National Guard incorporates a variety of capabilities that can integrate with interagency partners to enhance national special event security. Many states are activating to ensure timely, safe and proactive support to local authorities.



“Our National Guard Soldiers and airmen are set around the city to protect our nation’s Capital. At the same time, we have thousands around the country supporting COVID operations, Operation Warp Speed, and a multitude of Soldiers and airmen are deployed overseas supporting combat operations,” Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau said. “I would especially like to thank the families who are maybe alone tonight and let you know our nation greatly appreciates all your sacrifices and those of your service member. I cannot be prouder to be part of this organization.”



The Kentucky National Guard also has more than 180 Soldiers and Airmen continuing to provide support to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic across the Commonwealth, in addition to service members currently deployed overseas in combat operations.