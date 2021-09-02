Kentucky National Guard will deploy to Louisiana

FILE – In this July 10, 2006, file photo, members of the Kentucky National Guard 206th Engineer Battalion board a C-130 transport plane at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, KY. The 206th is being deployed to the Arizona border to build roads, fences and vehicle barriers to assist border security. The U.S. National Guard faces a vastly different landscape than it did on its last two deployments to the Mexican border but its role is shaping up much the same: moving Border Patrol agents from behind-the-scenes jobs to making arrests on the front lines. (AP Photo/David Harpe, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Almost 100 members of the Kentucky Army National Guard will be deployed to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida efforts.

The Guardsmen will help with recovery and relief after some citizens were forced to abandon homes and businesses.

The unit is expected to arrive in Louisiana Saturday, September 4th; and will remain there for a few weeks.

“This isn’t the first time they have been hit, nor is this the first time we responded to their call,” said Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general for Kentucky. “My family and I could only watch in horror as Louisiana was hit again by another hurricane, so having the opportunity to help those in need of our support is humbling. Our Guardsmen are always ready. We have a diverse and skilled force ready to support Louisiana and its citizens in this time of need.”