Kentucky National Guard’s hospital mission helps healthcare workers

WILLIAMSON, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky National Guard is volunteering to help out hospitals in the state that are understaffed right now during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, the National Guard activated over 300 troops in non-clinical roles to 21 more hospitals across the state.

“60 out of 96 of the hospitals in Kentucky are actually understaffed, so the governor [Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)] has been sending troops to aid hospital workers,” said Spc. Levi Piper, Kentucky National Guard.

“We have a soldier dealing with the physical care area, we have some individuals checking people in, we have individuals working with the maintenance, with mowing the grass,” said Sgt. Cory Black, Kentucky National Guard.

The soldiers stationed at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital are all volunteers.

“I mean this is what I signed up for. I want to help the community. I want to help people out. I get joy out of helping individuals that struggle through certain times,” said Black.

“We really just want to provide a helping hand and be back there in their outfield whenever they need us,” said Piper.

For troops we spoke with, they say it’s all about helping their community in any way possible.

“This is what it all comes down to. It’s pretty much why I joined the guard, to help serve the community and just do what I could for my country,” said Piper.

It’s missions like this one that help our community come together. The National Guard’s mission in assisting hospitals is set to last 31 days long, but it could be extended.

