Kentucky National guardsmen to provide presence support to local law enforcement

Maj. Jean-Paul Montreuil (right), physician assistant with the 41st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, shows Master Sgt. Scott Terrill, operations non-commissioned officer with the 41st WMD-CST, proper doffing procedures of personal protective equipment at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky. on March 18, 2020. The unit is training with the PPE so they can train other Kentucky National Guard units on the proper donning and doffing of the equipment. (MARCH 25 PHOTO COURTESY OF PHIL SPECK VIA U.S. AIR NATIONAL GUARD)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky National Guard members will begin providing support to hospitals across the state beginning tomorrow.

At the direction of Governor Andy Beshear and in conjunction with both local law enforcement agencies and hospital administrative staff, these Guardsmen will report to several local hospitals in the Louisville region. Service members will be assigned to additional hospitals throughout the state in the coming days.

Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s Adjutant General says the Kentucky National Guard are eager to serve the citizens of Kentucky.

“We live here, and are invested in the success of our state getting past this pandemic quickly and efficiently,” he says. “The hospitals are the front line in the fight against COVID-19. We proudly support this and all lines of efforts the Governor calls us to support, until this invisible enemy is defeated.”

“The Kentucky National Guard is accustomed to working with the law enforcement agencies in our state from natural disasters to yearly high profile events like The Kentucky Derby, providing support to help increase the effectiveness of law enforcement is a task our force has conducted during both good times and under challenging conditions,” says Brig. Gen. Rob Larkin, Assistant Adjutant General, Army.



Kentucky Guardsmen will ensure building and environmental safety while observing and reporting any behavior out of the ordinary or disruptive to the officer on duty. This will provide medical officials the ability to focus on patients, and law enforcement performing their assigned missions.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories