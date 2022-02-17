FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky has taken another step forward in a collaboration to build “a thriving agritech ecosystem” in the Bluegrass State.

According to Kentucky Government Andy Beshear, nine new members have joined the Kentucky Horticulture Council. The council is a partnership between governments, universities and companies in Kentucky and the Netherlands to strengthen the agricbusiness and agritech industries in the Commonwealth and the Netherlands.

“It is one of our top priorities to increase agritech and agribusiness opportunities throughout the commonwealth – and today we are meeting this goal,” Gov. Beshear said. “We welcomed nine new partner organizations that are ready to work alongside us to make sure the Commonwealth of Kentucky is the agritech capital in the United States.”

Beshear says the organizations from Kentucky joining the council include Kentucky State University, AppleAtCha and Kentucky Fresh Harvest. The organizations from the Netherlands include Wageningen University & Research, Arcadis, Delphy, HortiTech and Royal Brinkman.

Dutch Consul General Bart Twaalfhoven joined Beshear for the announcement, saying the growing partnership indicates the Commonwealth of Kentucky is serious about growing its agritech base.

“The commitment of renowned Dutch organizations like Wageningen University and strong Dutch companies like Arcadis, along with the entrepreneurial spirit of new Kentucky businesses like AppleAtcha and Kentucky Fresh Harvest, sends a clear signal to the rest of the United States and the world: Kentucky means business,” Twaalfhoven said.

The Kentucky Horticulture Council was established in 2020 to make the region an agritech hub for the sector’s growth using Dutch knowledge, products and services. The goal is to provide fresh, local and affordable food to more people while using fewer land and natural resources and creating sustainable skilled jobs in the sector.

Beshear also says the council “positions Kentucky as the agritech capital in the U.S. by 2030. The governor says Kentucky is already home to more than 200 agribusiness-related facilities, which employ a combined total of more than 20,000 people across the state.

Andre Haspels, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, says the initiative could potentially have a long-term impact on the region.

“The Kentucky project aims to improve the local job market and to allow for regional production and distribution of fresh foods in a former coal mining region,” Ambassador Haspels said. “This proposal is key for the development of a sustainable and healthy food production ecosystem in Kentucky, which will also facilitate U.S. and Dutch collaboration among knowledge institutes and businesses. We believe that this proposal will create transformational change in Kentucky’s Appalachian Region.”

According to Beshear, the partnership already includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and NLWorks, a public-private network organization initiated by the Dutch ministries of Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs and the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers.

The education partners already involved in the council are the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of Pikeville, Berea College, and Netherlands-based HAS University of Applied Sciences and Fontys University of Applied Sciences. The Council’s existing company partners include AppHarvest, which helped spearhead the initiative, and six Dutch companies: Dalsem, Signify, Certhon, Light4Food, Priva and Rijk Zwaan.

For more on the agritech collaboration between Kentucky and the Netherlands, visit LetsGrowTogether.tech, and to learn more on the governor’s AgriTech Initiative is available at AgriTech.ky.gov.