Kentucky officials arrest Flatwoods shooting suspect

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – Officers in Flatwood, Kentucky made an arrest on Saturday in connection to a recent shooting.
November 3, officers responded to a call on a shooting on Reed Street in Flatwoods. There, they found victim Kurtis Carter shot and killed.
29-year-old Daniel Morgan has since been arrested for the incident and charged with first-degree murder.
