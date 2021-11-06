All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky officials arrest Flatwoods shooting suspect

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – Officers in Flatwood, Kentucky made an arrest on Saturday in connection to a recent shooting.

November 3, officers responded to a call on a shooting on Reed Street in Flatwoods. There, they found victim Kurtis Carter shot and killed.

29-year-old Daniel Morgan has since been arrested for the incident and charged with first-degree murder.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS