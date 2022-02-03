Kentucky officials give update as winter storm moves in

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett are giving an update at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 3, on winter storms coming into the region.

Yesterday, the governor declared a State of Emergency for Kentucky and closed state office buildings for today in an effort to help keep thousands of employees off dangerous roadways.

Officials also said on Wednesday they are concerned because the rain that was already starting to fall across parts of the state is preventing crews from effectively pretreating the roadways before the ice and snow hit.

Beshear says state officials believe the storm could become dangerous to extremely dangerous for most residents of the state. They are also concerned the potential ice accumulation could cause power outages across parts of the state.

The governor and Dossett are both urging Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if at all possible and for those who must work to check the road conditions and check in with their employers before traveling.

Dossett says they are anticipating a worse storm that hit the Commonwealth in February 2021.