Kentucky officials issue warning on vaping

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it is monitoring a growing number of cases of illness related to e-cigarette use or vaping.
The commissioner for the Department for Public Health, Dr. Angela Dearinger, says the public should refrain from these products. As of Oct. 4, a total of 25 cases of pulmonary disease are under investigation in Kentucky.
The department says the ongoing investigations have not identified a cause, but all reported cases involve a history of e-cigarette products use. State officials say they are working closely with health care providers, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Food & Drug Administration and other states.
Patients are experiencing respiratory symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.
