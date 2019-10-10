Kentucky officials issue warning on vaping

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it is monitoring a growing number of cases of illness related to e-cigarette use or vaping.

The commissioner for the Department for Public Health, Dr. Angela Dearinger, says the public should refrain from these products. As of Oct. 4, a total of 25 cases of pulmonary disease are under investigation in Kentucky.

The department says the ongoing investigations have not identified a cause, but all reported cases involve a history of e-cigarette products use. State officials say they are working closely with health care providers, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Food & Drug Administration and other states.

Patients are experiencing respiratory symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.

