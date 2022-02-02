Beshear declares State of Emergency to prepare Kentucky for upcoming winter weather

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – With winter weather heading into the region, including the possibility for an ice storm, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is issuing a State of Emergency to help prepare for dangerous conditions. Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett are giving a briefing at approximately 1 p.m.

The briefing will include the latest information on winter storms expected to hit the commonwealth Thursday and Friday and discuss steps being taken to prepare and to keep Kentuckians safe. Officials are also concerned because rain that is already starting to fall across parts of the state is preventing crews from effectively pretreating the roadways.

The governor also says office buildings will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3, in an effort to help keep thousands of employees off dangerous roadways.

Beshear says state officials believe the storm could become dangerous to extremely dangerous for most residents of the state. They are also concerned the potential ice accumulation could cause power outages across parts of the state.

The governor and Dossett are both urging Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if at all possible and for those who must work to check the road conditions and check in with their employers before traveling.

Dossett says they are anticipating a worse storm that hit the Commonwealth in February 2021.

“Folks this is going to be an epic event,” Dossett said. “The approaching storm front is forecast to be one of the most dangerous events in our recent history of record-breaking disasters, due to the possibilities of heavy icing accumulations. Please make every effort to stay off of all local and interstate roadways, as travel will be extremely hazardous and rescue efforts for stranded motorists will severely limit first responder capabilities.”

Along with limiting travel, Gray is urging Kentuckians to have their vehicles winter-ready should they end up stranded.

The governor has also signed an emergency order to prevent businesses from price gouging amid the inclement weather. Beshear urges any Kentuckians who see or experience price gouging to report it to the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.