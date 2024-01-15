KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians to be cautious during the current and upcoming winter weather.

According to the governor’s office, parts of Kentucky could see additional rounds of “light to moderate snow,” and with temperatures expected to stay below freezing, road conditions across the southern part of the state could remain dangerous.

Beshear urged drivers to remember to take their time and go slow as the weather will cause slick roadways. He reminded Kentuckians to keep an emergency supply kit in their vehicles and to make sure those vehicles are winterized.

“Conditions are still very treacherous, and we need Kentuckians to please stay off the roads, if possible,” Beshear said. “If you have to travel, check goky.ky.gov before you leave, and please take your time and slow down. And don’t forget to check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

While warning drivers to be cautious, Beshear said Kentuckians should not travel in the severe weather unless absolutely necessary. He says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working as quickly as possible to make sure roadways are safe. As the crews are facing the challenge of freezing temperatures that make salt slower to act, he asks that Kentuckians remain patient with the Transportation Cabinet and to slow down near their equipment.

Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says that the moisture that keeps refreezing is one of the biggest challenges with keeping the road clear at this time.

“Transportation crews have been working since yesterday to treat and plow the roads, and many have just wrapped up another round of road treatment. We will have a force of over 2,000 people, plus some 1,400 plow trucks to deploy around the commonwealth – both state trucks and private contractors,” Gray said.

According to Dustin Heiser, interim director of Kentucky Emergency Management, the department is working around the clock to monitor the situation and remain in constant communication with the National Weather Service, the governor’s office, and state and local partners to make sure all information regarding the severe weather is the most up-to-date.

Heiser also offered safety tips for Kentuckians including making sure they have the proper clothing to avoid frostbite in frigid temperatures.

“If you don’t need to go outside, stay inside,” said Heiser.

Another tip Heiser says is to make sure all space heaters are safely located three feet away from flammable objects, that they are off if you leave the room or go to sleep, and that you use proper ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide from building up. He also says outdoor generators, grills or other outdoor fuel-using devices should not be brought in or used inside.

Heiser also urges Kentuckians to check on their neighbors, family and friends to make sure they are safe, and to bring pets in from the cold or to make sure they have a warm shelter outdoors.

The governor also stressed that Kentuckians should not call 911 to check on weather as it ties up phone lines and dispatchers when they could be needed for an emergency.

For the latest updates on the forecast, check in with StormTracker 13 on air and online.