Kentucky OKs new minimum standards for high school diplomas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - High school students in Kentucky could soon have to pass exit exams in math and reading before earning a high school diploma.

The Kentucky Board of Education gave preliminary approval to new minimum high school graduation requirements on Wednesday. The proposal would require 10th grade students to meet minimum competency standards in tests for math and reading before graduating. Students could take the test multiple times. If they still can't pass, they can appeal to their local school superintendent.

The board will vote one more time on the regulations in December following a public comment period.

Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis says the new requirements will help prepare the state's students for college and careers. But some education groups are concerned about the tests, saying they could lead to higher drop-out rates.