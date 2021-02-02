Kentucky opens regional COVID-19 vaccination site

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – A regional COVID-19 vaccine site in Kentucky opened this morning at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the site would open as part of a partnership with Kroger to help get the COVID-19 vaccine out to more Kentuckians.

The governor’s office says approximately 600 Kentucky residents are scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine from Pfizer today. They plan to vaccinate 3,000 people at the site each week. Priority will go to those who are age 70 and above.

“This is an exciting day for Kentucky. Through this new and growing partnership with Kroger Health we will be able to vaccinate more and more Kentuckians as we receive more supply from the federal government. Our number one issue continues to be supply,” the Governor said. “We are on track to vaccinate Kentuckians faster than the federal government sends us doses for the fourth straight week. As we await more doses, we need everyone to know that they will get a turn and right now we’re prioritizing vaccines for Kentuckians who are 70 and older.”

Beshear says those in phases 1A and 1B will also remain eligible to get the vaccination as the quantity of the vaccines and appointment availability allow. To ensure each of the state’s vaccination sites administers at least 90% of the doses they receive within seven days of its arrival, the governor’s office says those in phase 1C can also be scheduled for appointments.

“Kroger Health is excited and ready to begin our vaccination clinic today. Our team of health professionals has been working diligently to provide a great experience for all those receiving the vaccine,” said Ann Reed, Louisville division president for Kroger. “Today is just the beginning. We will continue to support Kentucky’s phased approach through mass drive-through events, focusing first on priority populations, and work diligently to make sure every Kentuckian who wants a vaccine receives one.”

Appointments at the Horse Park are by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday the week of Feb. 1, then from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday beginning the week of Feb. 8.

To schedule an appointment for a Kroger regional site, visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320. Kentuckians can see if they are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by answering a series of questions on the new vaccine.ky.gov website.