Kentucky pandemic numbers shift as testing increases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to remember the state’s ‘Healthy at Work’ guidelines as the state continues reopening and people come in contact with more people each day.

The governor says there has been a rise in cases as more areas of the state reopen, but he says the numbers are not yet causing concern for state health officials. He says the numbers are not on a continuing increase, however, the state is no longer seeing the decrease it had over the past few weeks. Officials will be looking at data to see if the state is in another plateau and if the number of asymptomatic people testing positive has increased.

Beshear confirms 191 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 11,883 positive cases and 484 deaths. He says at this time, Robertson County is the only case in the no reported cases.

He says 302,347 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 3,375 people across the state have recovered.

Beshear also reminded people to register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot and mail in their ballots by the deadline for the state’s June 23 primary election.

