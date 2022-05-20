LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Federal officials say a Louisville pediatrician has been arrested on charges she hatched a murder-for-hire scheme targeting her former husband.

The U.S. Attorney says Dr. Stephanie Russell allegedly contacted someone on May 15 she believed was a hitman, but it was a person working undercover for the FBI. She allegedly agreed to pay $7,000 for the hit.

She has been charged with using interstate commerce in a murder-for-hire scheme. It could land her in prison for up to 10 years.