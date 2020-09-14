Kentucky performs more than 1 million COVID-19 tests

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – As of Monday, there have been at least 1,020,070 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.17%, and at least 10,918 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Monday, raising the total to 1,065 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include a 71-year-old woman from Christian County; two men, ages 77 and 80, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old woman from Pulaski County; and a 49-year-old man from Shelby County.

“If you’re a person – whether you’re in the state legislature or at home on your keyboard – that is saying, ‘Oh, but these people are older,’ shame on you. These are children of God, just like everyone else, who deserved more time on this planet,” the Governor said. “Their life is just as important as everybody else’s. The moment that we desensitize ourselves to the fact that even a 90-something-year-old has more time with his or her family, grandkids, maybe great-grandkids, and COVID takes it from them – it’s not acceptable.”

Gov. Beshear said there were at least 57,282 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 342 of which were newly reported Monday. Fifty-three of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 12 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Russell County.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.