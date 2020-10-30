Kentucky pharmacy owner guilty of federal charge

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky pharmacy owner has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of distributing a prescription drug without a license.

Jeremy Delk owns Tailor Made Compounding LLC in Nicholasville. Eastern District U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr. says the pharmacy distributed unapproved drugs from October 2018 through April.

The drugs included substances that mimic the effects of testosterone and anabolic steroids but are not approved by the government for distribution. The company agreed to forfeit $1.7 million, which totals its 2019 sales of the drugs.

Delk faces up to 10 years in prison.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.