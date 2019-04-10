Kentucky Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Wounded Another Man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police officers in Kentucky have fatally shot a man who wounded another man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets that when officers arrived at Spring Manor Apartments on Tuesday afternoon they ordered the man to drop his gun and attempted to use non-lethal means to stop him. He said they fired their weapons when the man "ran at officers and pointed his gun at them."
Conrad said the gunman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said the wounded man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at a local hospital.
