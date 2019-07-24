Kentucky Police investigate 3 deaths at site of burning home

Live Now
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified two of three people found dead at a Kentucky home, saying officers responded to a report of shots fired and found one of the victims had been dismembered.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Tuesday that 39-year-old Nicole Murray of New Haven was shot twice and died at the scene in LaRue County. The release said the dismembered remains of 33-year-old Brittany Wilson of Louisville were found in a freezer at the home.

Police said it’s believed Wilson died in Louisville before Monday.

The release said officers determined the third person killed Murray on Monday, notified a family member and confessed to killing Murray and Wilson. Police believe the suspect set the home on fire before taking their own life. That person’s name wasn’t released.

