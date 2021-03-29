Kentucky police investigate fatal Pike County crash

BELFRY, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky State Police, the Pikeville Post received a call on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle collision on Forest Hills Road in Belfry in Pike County.

After the initial investigation was conducted, authorities found that 61-year-old Connie Hatfield, of Hardy, was driving a 2015 Chrysler when the vehicle exited the roadway and entered a culvert over an embankment. Hatfield was transported to Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Trooper Braxton Whitmore is said to be investigating the collision, and he was was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.