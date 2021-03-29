Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky police investigate fatal Pike County crash

Kentucky

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BELFRY, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky State Police, the Pikeville Post received a call on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle collision on Forest Hills Road in Belfry in Pike County.

After the initial investigation was conducted, authorities found that 61-year-old Connie Hatfield, of Hardy, was driving a 2015 Chrysler when the vehicle exited the roadway and entered a culvert over an embankment. Hatfield was transported to Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Trooper Braxton Whitmore is said to be investigating the collision, and he was was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS