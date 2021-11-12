Kentucky police investigate stabbing in Floyd County

DANA, KY (WOWK)—On Wednesday, November 10, Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in Floyd County.
Troopers found a man had been stabbed at a residence on Spurlock Fork.
Police say that Timothy Senters suffered a stab wound after a verbal altercation with Wesley Senters became physical.
Mr. Senters was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.