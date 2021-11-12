Kentucky police investigate stabbing in Floyd County

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

DANA, KY (WOWK)—On Wednesday, November 10, Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in Floyd County.

Troopers found a man had been stabbed at a residence on Spurlock Fork.

Police say that Timothy Senters suffered a stab wound after a verbal altercation with Wesley Senters became physical.

Mr. Senters was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

