LONDON, KY (WOWK)—A Kentucky police officer was killed in a crash in Laurel County over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating after a man driving a pickup truck struck a London Police Department cruiser and killed an on-duty officer. The crash happened at the intersection of South Main St. and KY 229 in from of O’Reilly Auto Parts, according to London PD.

London PD officer Logan Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Kentucky, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, Casey Byrd, of Oneida, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with the murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Byrd is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.