Kentucky ‘porch pirates’ could face felony charges in the future

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Recovering a package stolen from your porch can be a long and stressful process.

Right now, if a so-called “porch pirate” gets caught, it’s a misdemeanor. However, a bill being proposed in the Kentucky legislature could change that penalty to one with potential prison time.



“Porch pirates” caught in the act. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

We’ve seen the videos too many times: “Porch pirates” stealing packages that aren’t theirs.

Right now, this crime, in many cases, is classified as a misdemeanor and does not fall under felony mail theft. This is because the felony only applies to packages delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

FedEx, UPS, and Amazon did not exist when the law was written. This is what Kentucky Senator David Yates called a “loophole in the law.”

Yates introduced Senate Bill 23 which would address this issue.

Instead of limited to the United States Postal Service, it would be a common carrier or delivery service. Sen. David Yates, (D) Kentucky

Some lawmakers are concerned that a prison sentence is too steep depending on the value of the package stolen. Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police says he believes this would be the right call, no matter what’s inside.

Maybe this will deter them knowing that the penalty will be more stiffer and they’ll kind of want to push away from stealing anybody’s packages. Trooper Shane Goodall, KSP Post 14

Many Kentuckians are echoing that same message. Flatwoods resident Roy Tackett says he believes it should matter what’s inside the packaging, “it’s the act of stealing.”

Kentucky State Police encourages anyone ordering items for delivery to install some sort of camera to capture these “porch pirates.”