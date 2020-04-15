Kentucky Power: approximately 32,000 customers remain without power

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Damage assessment and restoration will continue for the next several days following the severe storm that hit eastern Kentucky late Sunday night, leaving at its peak, 62,449 customers without power with more than 27,000 of those customers in and around the Hazard area.

Kentucky Power officials say after another full day of storm assessment and restoration, crews continue to find extensive damage.

As of this evening, crews have found 140 broken power poles, with damage to associated equipment, more than 500 of spans of distribution wire damaged, and 18 large spans of transmission wires damaged; all but eight repaired

In addition, 15 substations lost their transmission feed. Ten of those have been restored and are back in service, enabling circuit work to begin. Officials expect the remaining stationto be restored tonight or early Wednesday.

Some mountainous, rugged terrain require crews to carry equipment to areas needing repair. Officials say the clear weather expected over the next few days will be helpful as restoration continues.

For everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field. It is important to maintain physical distancing, remaining at least six feet away. Stopping crews who are working in your area also slows down progress.

Nearly 500 personnel are already working to address outages. Approximately 300 additional damage assessors and line personnel from other states have joined restoration teams and more will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 50% of customers who lost power have been restored within 48 hours since the storm began. However, approximately 32,000 customers remain without power. Thousands of customers will have power restored over the next several days, but restoration for some could extend into early next week. Specific estimated restoration times will be available as more damage is assessed.

Counties are experiencing the majority of the outages include 500 customers in Breathitt County, 2,800 customers in Floyd County, 5,274 customers in Knott County, 5,232 customers in Leslie County, 5,632 customers in Letcher County, 8,660 customers in Perry and 6,357 customers in Pike County.

