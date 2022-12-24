(WOWK) — Kentucky Power says there is a high demand on the electric system due to cold temperatures. Electricity officials and regional grid operator PJM are asking customers to reduce electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.

Kentucky Power says the combined actions of customers can help the situation significantly. Officials say ways people can reduce electricity use include:

Lowering the thermostat, if health allows;

Postponing the use of major electric appliances (stoves, dishwashers, clothes dryers); and

Turning off electric lights, equipment and appliances.

Power officials ask that customers take these actions until Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. They also say individuals should use electricity needed for personal safety or the protection of property.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Possible Next Steps

Further action may be needed such as brief, intermittent power outages to parts of PJM’s service territory. Power officials say customers should prepare further action and check in with elderly or disabled family, friends and neighbors.

Kentucky Power says the temporary outages will only happen if needed to prevent widespread power loss and long-term system damage.

For updates, visit Kentucky Power’s Facebook or Twitter.