Kentucky Power provides update on customers still without electricity

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Nearly 500 Kentucky Power personnel work to address outages caused by last evening’s reported 60-80 miles-per-hour wind gusts.

Approximately 300 additional damage assessors and line personnel from Indiana & Michigan Power, will join restoration teams tomorrow to help restore power to the mass of customers, which at its peak, numbered more than 59,000.

Officials say the damage is extensive in many areas.

“As crews conduct assessments, they are finding dozens of broken poles and numerous spans of wire down,” Kentucky Power officials say in a statement sent to 13 News. “As weather allows, helicopters are assessing damage on some of the large transmission lines in the area. Some roads and areas are inaccessible due to downed trees and rock slides. Kentucky Power is working closely with local emergency management teams to address accessibility issues.”

As of 5:30 p.m., the power of more than 10,000 customers have been restored. Officials say restoration is prioritized by number of customers on a circuit and essential services.

“One of the focus areas for today was ensuring hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses were restored,” officials say. “While the progress is significant for the first day, more than 48,880 remain without power. “

Because of the widespread damage, estimated times for restoration for most locations will not be available until later tomorrow.

Restoration will be a multi-day effort for Hazard, Pikeville, South Williamson and Whitesburg and surrounding areas. Restoration efforts in the Ashland and Paintsville areas will wrap up by late tonight.

The following counties are experiencing the majority of the outages, but nearly every county is affected including 1,259 customers in Breathitt, 3,276 in Floyd, 754 in Johnson, 6,068 in Knott, 5,756 of Leslie, 7,713 in Letcher, 830 in Martin, 13,975 in Perry and 11,730 in Pike.

Kentucky Power says to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandamic, customers should never approach power company personnel in the field. It is important to maintain physical distancing, remaining at least 6 feet away. Stopping crews who are working in your area also slows down the process, officials say.

High winds can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Kentucky Power say customers to stay alert for broken limbs and branches and to stay away from all downed lines.

“Never touch downed power lines no matter how harmless they look,” officials say. “It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Also, never touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call Kentucky Power at 1-800-572-1113 to report hazards.”

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes.

Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

Customer Information

Customers are reminded that during storm restoration situations, Kentucky Power tree crews clear rights of way of trees and move on to the next location. Kentucky Power does not return to remove the cut trees. Property owners are responsible for removal. Kentucky Power asks for your patience and understanding during the restoration process