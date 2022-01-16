Kentucky Power urges residents to take precaution ahead of the storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kentucky Power is urging residents to take precaution ahead of the winter storm expected in some parts of the state.

The company says residents should remember to check on “those who are elderly or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan in place.” They also advise putting together an emergency kit and making sure your devices are charged.

Certain parts of the state can expect several inches of snow, rain, and cold temperatures creating the potential for falling trees and power outages and Kentucky Power said in a statement, they have “more than 500 people ready to assist.” This team consists of damage assessors, tree trimmers, and line personnel.

Kentucky Power customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information here.