Kentucky Power wraps up power restoration to more than 59,000 people

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — After more than two weeks of power outages, power crews have restored power to more than 59,000 people in Kentucky.

Kentucky Power officials say that some smaller, unique outages, including outdoor lights, hunting cabins, vacation homes, and barns, will be worked over the next several days.

Anyone who needs to report any additional outages, to see a detailed outage map, or to check the latest restoration information for their accounts can visit Kentucky Power’s website. The company also has a mobile app. They also post information on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

