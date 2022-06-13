FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced another step toward achieving a policy goal of offering no-cost services close to home to help Kentuckians overcome drug addiction.

His administration said Monday the state is working to establish counties as “Recovery Ready Communities.”

The initiative is aimed at providing high-quality recovery programs across Kentucky. It’s part of a comprehensive effort to combat addiction woes taking a heavy toll on the state.

Beshear says Kentucky lost 2,250 people to overdose deaths in 2021. He calls it “devastating and extremely heartbreaking.”