Kentucky proposal calls for full-day kindergarten funding

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Sarah Dietz from Pexels)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a spending plan that would pump money into full-day kindergarten.

The Senate budget committee sent the proposal to the Senate on Tuesday — the final day of this year’s legislative session.

The proposal includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten. Kentucky’s school districts now get state funding for half-day kindergarten, with districts using local taxpayer money to pay for full-day services.

The spending plan also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat.

