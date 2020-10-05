Kentucky reconnects ‘kynect’ for access to healthcare coverage

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has reconnected “kynect” to provide Kentuckians with easier access to health care coverage and other benefits.

According to the governor, the new “kynect” offers expanded benefits and has enhanced usability with a mobile-friendly format. He also says it will help the commonwealth get ready for the return of the state-based exchange, which is scheduled for enrollment in 2021 and set to begin in January 2022.

Beshear says the move is expected to save Kentucky residents about $15 million a year.

“Even as the state continues to battle the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), we have remained committed to moving the state forward on major initiatives including expanding access to health care,” Beshear said. “Every member of Team Kentucky should have health care – it is a basic human right. Now that “kynect” is back, it is easier for Kentuckians to access the benefits they need so they can afford to see a doctor and get the care they deserve.”

The governor, joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) officials and community partners, said the portal looks similar to the original version of “kynect,” which launched in 2013, but includes new features and services.

State officials say the portal offers access to the national health benefit exchange as well as access to enrollment through the state, including Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program (KCHIP) and the Kentucky Integrated Health Insurance Premium Payment program.

Officials say families who qualify can also access SNAP food assistance benefits and family and childcare assistance programs through the updated version of the portal.

According to the governor, additional resources through “kynect” include support for job training, foster care, elder care and addiction, as well as support for veterans with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, homeless Kentuckians and several other groups.

“We expect more Kentuckians to get the aid they need to improve health outcomes,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “A healthier Kentucky leads to stronger families, better education, a better economy and a better quality of life for everyone. A better Kentucky is what we are all working toward, and “kynect” is helping us get there.”

“Kynect” initially started in advance of 2014 health insurance enrollment as a one-stop website for health coverage. The governor’s office says the original version provided options to apply for Medicaid or choose qualified health plans filed with the Kentucky Department of Insurance. The site helped to sign up over 500,000 Kentuckians in 2014.

The program was disconnected under the previous administration, according to the governor’s office. Its replacement, benefind.ky.gov, will now be retired as all the benefits are streamlined on “kynect.”

CHFS Deputy Secretary Carrie Banahan said the new portal provides additional support for the move back to the state-based exchange.

“In developing the new “kynect,” we have taken care to gather information from people who frequently access these benefits and information,” Banahan said. “We’re talking to community partners, technology experts, assisters and others who provided input to help reimagine this version of “kynect,” which will better serve Kentuckians for years to come.”

Beshear says Kentuckians can now use “kynect” to track the progress of an application and see the next steps after an application is completed.

