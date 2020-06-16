FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 203 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state’s totals to 12,829 positive cases and 512 deaths.
At least 324,433 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, and the governor says at least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids
- Beckley man faces federal time for drug and firearms charges
- Census reporting improves in West Virginia
- Target joins growing list of companies recognizing Juneteenth holiday
- WV State Fair board reviewing future of fair in Greenbrier County, a COVID-19 hotspot
- 58-year-old arrested on child porn charges after purchasing, eating soiled underwear
- Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state
- West Virginia jobless rate decreases amid reopenings
- Kentucky releases latest pandemic statistics
- Pipeline ruling by U.S. Supreme Court, could have major impact in WV