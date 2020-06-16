Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky releases latest pandemic statistics

Kentucky

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 203 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state’s totals to 12,829 positive cases and 512 deaths.

At least 324,433 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, and the governor says at least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS