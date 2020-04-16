Kentucky reports 159 new COVID-19 cases including an infant; seven additional deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 159 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 2,429 positive cases and 129 deaths. The governor also says one of the new cases is a ten-day-old infant from Lincoln County.

He asks people across the state to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The state is also reporting 956 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness. The governor encourages people across the state to continue practicing the state’s ten steps to flattening the curve to keep each other safe.

Beshear says he believes tomorrow may show the state’s highest number of cases due to new methods of documenting testing as well as more people being tested through the state as well as its partnership with Kroger.

