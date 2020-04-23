Kentucky reports 161 new cases, more guidelines for reopening healthcare services in Phase 1 announced

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 161 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the state, bringing the Bluegrass State’s totals to 3,481 positive cases and 191 deaths. Beshear again asks people across the state to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also says Kentuckians have 1,335 recovered from their illness.

Beshear announced the drive thru testing opened today for anyone who wanted to be tested, and as a result the numbers of tests conducted has increased as a result.

Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health went into more detail regarding plans for the Phase 1 of reopening initially announced yesterday. Stack says if there is a surge in COVID-19, adjustments to the phases may be required. The plan begins with opening non-urgent/emergent healthcare services diagnostic radiology and lab services in healthcare clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices, optometrists, and dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections) April 27.

Stack noted this guidance does not apply to long-term care settings, prisons, other industries or other settings for which separate guidance has already or will in the future be provided. Visitors will still be prohibited except when necessary for end-of-life, vulnerable populations, minors and others who apply. In all of these cases, visitors will only be allowed to the minimum essential extent.

Telehealth is expected to be maximized rather than in-person services in all phases of re-opening, Stack says. For in-person services, traditional waiting rooms and common seating areas will need to be eliminated in favor of non-traditional alternatives such as a parking lot lobby. Stack and Beshear also say social distancing guidelines must be maintained in settings where people must wait, and other steps to minimize direct contact must be employed.

As an additional safety measure, healthcare workers, patients and others in the facilities will be screened for temperatures and symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival, and staff must stay home if they are sick. Facilities must also have a plan for enhanced workplace sanitizing and hand hygiene. Hand sanitizer must also be available throughout the building, and the healthcare setting must be able to procure necessary PPE via normal supply chains, according to Stack.

Stack also says healthcare providers and staff members will be required to wear a surgical or procedural mask while in the facility. Patients will also be requred to wear surgical or procedural masks while in an acute care hospital or ambulatory surgical center. They must also wear one of these masks or a cloth mask or face covering in all other healthcare settings.

Stack says there are special considerations for “high-touch” clinical settings such as physical therapy or chiropractic offices. He says healthcare workers in these environments must wear non-latex gloves in addition to the enhanced hygiene practices required for all facilities. Any object and contact surface used for clinical services must also be sanitized between patients.

The state is also seeking additional input from professionals in high-aerosol risk outpatient settings such as dentistry, oral surgery, anesthesia and pulmonary services for the safety of patients and clinical staff, according to Stack. He says this includes looking into higher level mask and airflow considerations.

Secretary Eric Friedlander of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the state is beginning to ramp-up testing in long-term care and develop a tiered testing system for those who need the most care.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories