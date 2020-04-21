Kentucky reports 177 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 177 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths for the state, bringing the total to 3,192 cases and 171 deaths. He asks Kentuckians to honor those who have died from the virus by lighting their homes green each night new deaths are reported.

He also confirmed 1,266 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness. He says the state’s rate of positive cases is still fluctuating but appears to be beginning a plateau.

The governor urges people across the state to keep practicing social distancing and following the CDC guidelines even once the state begins declining in cases, to avoid a potential second spike of the virus.

