Kentucky reports more than 1,000 new cases for second day in a row

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State for the second day in a row. This is the first time since the pandemic began the state has had back-to-back days of more than 1,000 daily cases.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, health officials are reporting 1,004 new cases and four deaths, bringing Kentucky to 68,840 total cases and 1,174 deaths. 154 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, 28 of which were ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 4 months old, Beshear says.

“Today’s report is a little tough. It’s the first time since March 6 that we’ve had over 1,000 cases in two consecutive days,” the Beshear said. “One thousand four cases is a problem and that means we have to be more vigilant.”

541 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized and 126 of those are in the ICU, according to the governor.

The state has conducted 1,459,816 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.07%. 11,840 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the governor brought back the state’s “10 steps to fight COVID-19.” The list has been updated to include:

Wear a mask, a point the governor has urged daily through the state’s #MaskUpKentucky campaign

Social Distance

Wash hands and surfaces

Limit crowds and gatherings

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested

Answer the call if you get called by a contact tracer

Follow Healthy at Work and Healthy at School guidelines

Prioritize your mental health

Limit travel

“We’ve got a lot of kids who went back to in-person classes this week,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our kids can wear their masks. We as adults complain about it, but our kids can do it. I can tell you, my kids are willing to do it if it means they get to be back in school. Let’s make sure we are wearing masks in our community.”

