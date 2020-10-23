Kentucky reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths in the Bluegrass State.

The governor says this past week has included three out of five of the highest days for new COVID-19 cases, and again urged Kentuckians to practice precautionary measures including wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

The governor finishes his own two-week quarantine tomorrow morning after coming into contact with a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday, Oct. 10 and learned of a positive test later that day. The First Family has recently tested negative for the virus four times.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, the Bluegrass state has reported 93,748 total positive cases and 1,396 deaths since the pandemic began. The state has conducted 1,887,520 COVID-18 tests with a current positivity rate of 5.34%. At least 17,722 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says the majority of cases reported today came from Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Hardin and Barren.

The governor’s office confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.

