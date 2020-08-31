Kentucky reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials are reporting 381 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the new totals bring the state to 48,396 total cases and 933 deaths. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.42%.

The governor says 43 newly reported cases are children 18-years-old and younger with two under five-years-old. The youngest reported is a one-year-old from Madison County.

Beshear says 877,443 tests have been conducted and at least 10,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories