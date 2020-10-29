Kentucky reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case total

Kentucky current COVID-19 incidence rate for Oct. 29, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: The Kentucky Departmetn for Public Health) The state has 68 counties in red, meaning they have a critical current incident rate, with rates at 25 cases or higher per 100,000 people. The governor says these counties will use a seven-day COVID-19 reduction plan to bring those numbers down, including increasing compliance with measures such as the state’s mask mandate and Healthy at Work and Healthy at School guidelines.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting the state’s third-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases. The report follows yesterday’s total, which was the second-highest daily report.

“Our plan has to be to lessen the overall spread and ultimately do it together,” Beshear said.

The state has 68 counties in red, meaning they have a critical current incidence rate, with rates at 25 cases or higher per 100,000 people. The governor says these counties will use a seven-day COVID-19 reduction plan to bring those numbers down, including increasing compliance with measures such as the state’s mask mandate and Healthy at Work and Healthy at School guidelines.

As of 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, Beshear confirmed new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths, bringing the state to 103,305 total cases and 1,461 deaths. According to the governor, 227 of the new cases are children under 18.

Hospitalizations in the Bluegrass State continue to rise with 969 Kentuckians in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 120 of those patients on a ventilator.

The state has conducted 1,987,572 COVID-19 tests, with a current positivity rate of 6.04%.

Beshear says he will work with the Secretary of State’s office and Board of Elections office to see what can be done to help those who test positive for the virus, but did not apply for an absentee ballot, get an absentee ballot so they can still vote.

