Kentucky representative proposes bill requiring national anthem at sporting events

Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (FOX 56) — Kentucky Rep. Steve Sheldon (R-Bowling Green) introduced House Bill 276 which would require the playing of the national anthem before sporting events in the state.

Specifically, the bill would require “any professional or collegiate sports team that enters into a contract with a public agency to play the national anthem before any sporting event at the team’s home venue,” according to the Kentucky General Assembly.

House Bill 276 would authorize the Kentucky attorney general to intervene and enforce penalties toward applicable sports organizations who do not play the national anthem before their athletic event begins.

Right now, the bill is in the committee stage.

