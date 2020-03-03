Kentucky road slip causes traffic headaches

GREENUP, Ky. (WOWK) – The Kentucky Department of Transportation (KYDOT) has closed a portion of Kentucky State Route 2 near North Fork Road in Greenup, Kentucky due to a road slip.

According to the KYDOT, the incident happened on Monday night. The road was broken at least halfway across the driving lanes where the ground gave-way under the roadbed.

Nearby residents along with school buses and other drivers who frequently use the road are dealing with the mess. Neighbors say that this road has had problems for over a year.

It’s been falling in for the last year, but they filled it in last year and then a couple of days ago I noticed it was a 4 inche drop and this morning it was like a 4 foot drop. Ruby-Ann Rudd, North Fork Road resident





KY State Route 2 will be closed for several weeks while crews make the needed repairs. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes while the repairs are being made. The KYDOT says that the repair could take several weeks.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.